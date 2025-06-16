Winners of 3rd Bishkek International Film Festival announced

The closing ceremony of the 3rd Bishkek International Film Festival took place in Bishkek. The names of the winners in three competition categories were announced — International, Central Asian and KyrgyzBox.

As the jury noted, when evaluating the films, such criteria as direction, acting, artistic and visual design were taken into account.

Winners in the international category:

Grand Prix for the best film — «Cry of Silence» -The Maw Naing;

Best cinematography — «Kachkyn» — Bolsunbek Taalaibek uulu;

Best acting — «Silent City Driver» -Tuvshinbayar Amartuvshin;

Best direction — «Silent City Driver» — Sengedorzh Zhanchivdorzh.

Winners in KyrgyzBox category:

Best film — «Ashygym» — Ruslan Akun, Aziza Khalbekova, Manas Kaldarov;

Best direction — «Och» — Ilgiz Kuvatbek and Shamilbek Bekbosun uulu;

Best acting — «Ayash 4» — Dinara Bagyshpayeva;

Best cinematography — «Kurosh» — Nurbek Mambetisaev.

Winners in the Central Asian category:

Grand Prix for the best film — «Mergen» — KyrgyzFilm studio, CityLab Production, Chyngyz Narynov;

Best direction — «Joqtau» — Aruan Anartai;

Best acting — «Abel» — Erlan Toleutai;

Best script — «Ot» — Dastan Madalbekov and Aizada Bekbalaeva.

The prize for the best film in the international category was presented by the Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan Mirbek Mambetaliev.