11:00
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Winners of 3rd Bishkek International Film Festival announced

The closing ceremony of the 3rd Bishkek International Film Festival took place in Bishkek. The names of the winners in three competition categories were announced — International, Central Asian and KyrgyzBox.

As the jury noted, when evaluating the films, such criteria as direction, acting, artistic and visual design were taken into account.

Winners in the international category:

  • Grand Prix for the best film — «Cry of Silence» -The Maw Naing;
  • Best cinematography — «Kachkyn» — Bolsunbek Taalaibek uulu;
  • Best acting — «Silent City Driver» -Tuvshinbayar Amartuvshin;
  • Best direction — «Silent City Driver» — Sengedorzh Zhanchivdorzh.

Winners in KyrgyzBox category:

  • Best film — «Ashygym» — Ruslan Akun, Aziza Khalbekova, Manas Kaldarov;
  • Best direction — «Och» — Ilgiz Kuvatbek and Shamilbek Bekbosun uulu;
  • Best acting — «Ayash 4» — Dinara Bagyshpayeva;
  • Best cinematography — «Kurosh» — Nurbek Mambetisaev.

Winners in the Central Asian category:

  • Grand Prix for the best film — «Mergen» — KyrgyzFilm studio, CityLab Production, Chyngyz Narynov;
  • Best direction — «Joqtau» — Aruan Anartai;
  • Best acting — «Abel» — Erlan Toleutai;
  • Best script — «Ot» — Dastan Madalbekov and Aizada Bekbalaeva.

The prize for the best film in the international category was presented by the Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan Mirbek Mambetaliev.
link: https://24.kg/english/332783/
views: 144
Print
Related
Organizers of Bishkek Film Festival reprimanded for blogger’s revealing dress
SCNS Chairman meets with actor Michele Placido
Film Festival in Bishkek: Stars from around the world on “sky blue carpet”
Famous actor Dominic West - guest of Bishkek International Film Festival
Kyrgyz filmmaker Almaz Kosobaev wins recognition at British Film Festival
Film by Kyrgyz director gets chance to compete for Oscar
German directors make film about women from Kyrgyz village
“Kachkyn” film from Kyrgyzstan wins 3 awards at Film Festival in France
Filmmakers from Kyrgyzstan take part in European Film Market
New International Film Festival to be established in CIS
Popular
Air Arabia suspends flights to some countries, including Kyrgyzstan Air Arabia suspends flights to some countries, including Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 573.1 billion soms at the end of May Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 573.1 billion soms at the end of May
Israel's strikes on Iran: Kyrgyzstan calls on to exercise maximum restraint Israel's strikes on Iran: Kyrgyzstan calls on to exercise maximum restraint
Oil and gold prices surge after Israel's attack on Iran Oil and gold prices surge after Israel's attack on Iran
16 June, Monday
10:11
Land to be transformed for construction of border checkpoint on Kichi-Kapka road Land to be transformed for construction of border check...
10:02
Winners of 3rd Bishkek International Film Festival announced
09:48
Road repairs: Section of Molodaya Gvardiya Boulevard to be opened for traffic
09:39
Suspect of large-scale fraud detained in Bishkek
15 June, Sunday
13:00
Living by the rules and loving queues – Kyrgyzstani about life in Japan
14 June, Saturday
15:00
Conditions of stay of Kyrgyzstanis in Kazakhstan discussed in Astana
14:53
Hajj 2025: First group of pilgrims returns to Kyrgyzstan
14:47
New anthem: Culture Ministry promises open and transparent competition
13:03
Kyrgyzstani arrested in St. Petersburg for organizing illegal migration
12:33
13-year-old girl suspected of murdering her sister in Bishkek