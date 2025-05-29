Kyrgyz filmmaker Almaz Kosobaev wins recognition at British Film Festival

The short film «Daddy Arrived» by Kyrgyz director Almaz Kosobaev won special recognition at the 7th British ECG FILM FESTIVAL, which took place from May 22 to May 27 in London at Lumiere Romford cinema. The film screening took place on May 27, and the winners were announced later that evening. The festival’s press service reported.

The film was awarded a «Contribution to Film Art» certificate, a prize recognizing artistic contributions to the development of cinema. A designer Laal Avgambaeva received the award on behalf of the film director.

Filmmakers from 23 countries participated in the festival, and Kosobaev’s work stood out to the jury for its emotional depth and visual expressiveness.

«Daddy Arrived» is an intimate yet powerful story about a soldier returning home after the war, who found an empty house. He delivers a monologue in front of a photograph of his family, trying to come to terms with his experiences and actions. The main idea of the film is to show how war leaves a mark on the souls and fates of people, regardless of which side they are on.

The venue of the festival holds special significance for the Kyrgyz creative community. The Lumiere Romford cinema, where the screenings took place, has housed a memorial to Kyrgyz classic writer and screenwriter Kazat Akmatov since 2021. The memorial was installed at the initiative of the Kyrgyz diaspora and has since become a hub for creative individuals, as well as a site of cultural memory and inspiration.

Almaz Kosobaev graduated from the Moscow State University in 1996. He began his career in advertising and PR, and today works as a screenwriter, producer, and director at Equity Advertising Agency in Almaty, Kazakhstan.