Film by Kyrgyz director gets chance to compete for Oscar

A film by Kyrgyz director Ilgiz-Sherniyaz Tursunbek uulu has got a chance to compete for an Oscar. The author of the film told 24.kg news agency.

Sixty years ago, the outstanding film director Bolot Shamshiev won the Grand Prix of the prestigious International Film Festival in Oberhausen, Germany with the documentary film «Manaschi». Since then (since 1965), not a single Kyrgyz film has received the main prize of this competition.

This year, the winner of the festival was the director Ilgiz-Sherniyaz Tursunbek uulu with the documentary film «Long Way to the Pasture». The competition program included 124 films from 42 countries, selected from more than 6,600 applications. As for Central Asia, only this Kyrgyz film made it to the final stage.

This is the first short film over the years of independence of the Kyrgyz Republic to be awarded the main prize at the festival in Category A. It should be noted that the winners of the Oberhausen Festival automatically get the opportunity to participate in the selection for an Oscar.

In addition, Ilgiz-Sherniyaz Tursunbek uulu received the second prize from the Ministry of Culture and Science of the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia (Germany).

The film tells the story of Aziz, who takes the cattle of his fellow villagers and goes to a jailoo (pasture) to feed his family. Along the way, he faces many difficulties. The film shows a real struggle for survival and the need for harmonious coexistence of man, animals and nature.

The German publication Deutsche Welle conveyed the jury’s impressions: the film was shot so vividly and realistically that viewers feel as if they themselves went to the jailoo. The experts especially highly praised the camera work and called the film «an outstanding work that speaks the language of cinema.»