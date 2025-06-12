Famous actor Dominic West - guest of Bishkek International Film Festival

Famous British actor Dominic West became an honorary guest of the 3rd Bishkek International Film Festival, which opened on June 11. The wife of the son of the People’s Writer of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aitmatov, Sabira Aitmatov, posted on Instagram.

Eldar Aitmatov presented the actor with his father’s books.

Dominic West also held a meeting with fans in one of the capital’s cinemas.

The actor gained wide fame after playing the role of detective James McNulty in the series «The Wire». He also starred in such films as «Rock Star», «Hannibal Rising», «300 Spartans», «Punisher: War Zone», and the series «The Crown». He was nominated for the Golden Globe Award twice in 2012 and 2015.

Italian actor Michele Placido also arrived in the capital of Kyrgyzstan to participate in this film forum. He starred in such films as «Family Sins», «Afghan Breakdown», «Stranger». He gained worldwide fame for his role as Commissioner Cattani in the series «Octopus».