Sadyr Japarov congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Bishkek City Day

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov congratulated residents and guests of the capital on Bishkek City Day.

He noted that today Bishkek is the capital of sovereign Kyrgyzstan. It became the political, economic, scientific and cultural center of the country. More than 20 percent of the republic’s population lives here.

«The capital, as the economic, transport, scientific and cultural center of the country, successfully continues its path in new market conditions, on the wave of change. As a result of the administrative-territorial reform, the area and population of our city will increase. These actions pose new challenges for us. Bishkek is at the beginning of renewal from all sides. We have already taken steps to improve the architectural appearance and infrastructure. To attract the attention of visitors, we first took on the repair of our roads and sidewalks.

Gradually we are paying attention to the appearance of large buildings. The construction of modern infrastructure facilities, buildings in the areas of trade and services is underway,» the head of state emphasized.

He called to love and respect the capital.

«Bishkek is the face of all of Kyrgyzstan. Dear citizens, I firmly believe that thanks to our joint efforts with you, we will be able to turn our beloved city into a cozy, sunny city that every visitor will admire!» Sadyr Japarov added.

The city of Bishkek turned 146 years old this year.