Some central streets of Bishkek to be closed due to City Day celebrations

A part of Chui Avenue in Bishkek will be closed for traffic in connection with the celebration of the City Day. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

On April 29, a section of Chui Avenue from Erkindik Boulevard to Panfilov Street will be closed from 16.00 until the end of the festivities on the central Ala-Too square.

In order to ensure safety of citizens and guests of the capital, eight checkpoints will be set up at the entrance to Ala-Too Square: at the intersection of Ryskulov and Orozbekov, Ryskulov — Razakov Streets, Pushkin Street — Erkindik Boulevard, Chui Avenue — Erkindik Boulevard, Razzakov — Kievskaya Streets, Orozbekov — Kievskaya Streets, Panfilov Street — Chui Avenue and Panfilov — Ryskulov Streets. More than 1,000 police officers will ensure public order.

The streets will be opened for traffic after midnight.
