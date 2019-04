Athletics race will take place in Bishkek on City Day. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reports.

The race will take place in Gareev Botanical Garden on Akhunbayev Street. The start is scheduled for 8:00 am on April 28.

Young athletes and runners as well as veterans from 60 years old will participate in the race.

The organizers are the Department of Physical Culture and Sports of the Bishkek City Administration together with Almaz club.