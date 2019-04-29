Center of Bishkek to be closed for traffic due to City Day

Bishkek turns 141 today, on April 29. In honor of the holiday, the Russian singer Sogdiana and the Uzbek group Yalla, as well as Kyrgyz bands Insan and Eles, pop stars Gulnur Satylganova, Mirbek Atabekov and a brass band will perform in the evening on the central Ala-Too square.

The culmination of the holiday will be six-minute fireworks. The concert program will begin at 19.00.

In connection with the celebrations, section of Chui Avenue, from Erkindik Boulevard to Panfilov Street, will be closed for traffic from 16.00.