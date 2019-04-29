11:59
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Center of Bishkek to be closed for traffic due to City Day

Bishkek turns 141 today, on April 29. In honor of the holiday, the Russian singer Sogdiana and the Uzbek group Yalla, as well as Kyrgyz bands Insan and Eles, pop stars Gulnur Satylganova, Mirbek Atabekov and a brass band will perform in the evening on the central Ala-Too square.

The culmination of the holiday will be six-minute fireworks. The concert program will begin at 19.00.

In connection with the celebrations, section of Chui Avenue, from Erkindik Boulevard to Panfilov Street, will be closed for traffic from 16.00.
link:
views: 42
Print
Related
Some central streets of Bishkek to be closed due to City Day celebrations
Athletics race to take place in Bishkek on City Day
Bishkek to mark its 141st anniversary by marathons, concerts
Sogdiana and Yalla to perform in Bishkek on City Day
Bishkek to mark 140th anniversary by carpet of flowers, carnival, fireworks
City Day: Victory Square (photo-report)
City Day: Oak park of Bishkek (photo-report)
Bishkek plans to launch fountains by City Day
Bishkek to mark City Day starting from April 25
Popular
One Belt, One Road. Kyrgyz President tells about importance of joint work One Belt, One Road. Kyrgyz President tells about importance of joint work
One Belt, One Road. Agreement between EEU and PRC ready for implementation One Belt, One Road. Agreement between EEU and PRC ready for implementation
One Belt, One Road. Kyrgyzstan has prospects in global integration One Belt, One Road. Kyrgyzstan has prospects in global integration
Kyrgyzstanis to rest for 4 days during May holidays Kyrgyzstanis to rest for 4 days during May holidays