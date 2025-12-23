20:13
Kyrgyzstan begins export of seeds to Japan and Russia in 2025

One of the important events of 2025 was Kyrgyzstan’s entry into the seed export market. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry reported.

Seed and crop production

There are 86 seed farms operating in the republic. During the first 11 months of 2025, specialists prepared 4,485 tons of high-quality wheat seeds. Assistance was provided to 2,782 farmers, a 14 percent increase compared to 2024. By preparing over 15 million seedlings, the country was able to significantly reduce its dependence on imports.

A significant milestone was Kyrgyzstan’s entry into the seed export market:

  • 40 tons of alfalfa seeds were shipped to Russia;
  • 1.6 tons of pumpkin seeds were sent to Japan.

The total sown area amounted to 1,245,600 hectares. The gross grain harvest exceeded 2.3 million tons. High yields were recorded in the potato, vegetable, and melon sectors.

Livestock and veterinary

Large-scale reforms in this sector began in 2025. For the first time, the state allocated 60.8 million soms to purchase 270,000 doses of breeding semen, which specialists received free of charge. Currently:

  • Artificial insemination has been performed on 77,000 heads of cattle;
  • 302 insemination centers have been opened and are operational.

There are 185 breeding farms engaged in the breeding of cattle, sheep, horses, goats, yaks, poultry, and bees.

Major initiatives and development

The ministry continues to implement support mechanisms, including preferential loans at 3 percent per annum and the promotion of high-yielding crops (sorghum, safflower, and ferula). Particular attention is being paid to the development of horticulture, organic farming, and the restoration of pastures.

The 2025 results confirm the agricultural sector’s transition to an export-oriented and sustainable development model.
