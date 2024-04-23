10:31
Agreement on Azerbaijan - Kyrgyzstan Fund's stay in Bishkek ratified

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the Law «On ratification of the agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the Azerbaijan — Kyrgyzstan Development Fund on the conditions of stay of the Azerbaijan — Kyrgyzstan Development Fund in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic, signed on April 8, 2024 in Bishkek». The press service of the head of state reported.

The document was adopted by the Parliament on April 17, 2024.

The goal is to create favorable conditions for the operation of the Azerbaijan — Kyrgyzstan Development Fund.

The agreement notes that the premises of the Fund are inviolable, representatives of state bodies of the Kyrgyz Republic may enter to perform their functions only with the consent of the co-chairmen of the board of the Fund from the Kyrgyz and Azerbaijani sides.

In addition, officials and employees of the Fund who are not citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic enjoy privileges and benefits, immunities and exemptions granted in the Kyrgyz Republic to diplomatic representatives of corresponding rank in accordance with international law and the practice in force in the country.

Items and other imported property intended for official use by the Fund are exempt from customs duties, taxes and related charges in Kyrgyzstan in accordance with the procedure provided for international organizations and their representative offices.
