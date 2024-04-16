National Academy of Sciences needs radical reform - Sadyr Japarov

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov told about plans for the development of the National Academy of Sciences in an interview with Kabar state news agency.

According to the head of state, it is necessary to carry out reforms in order to see scientific discoveries that are useful to society. For this, the state is ready to provide full support.

«Our light industry has developed well since the times of the USSR. We cannot 100 percent produce any equipment ourselves, let alone modern one. Using a buzzword, we are engaged in «screwdriver assembly». While neighboring countries are planning space flights, we cannot even produce a bicycle. That’s why we have a plan to maximize the functioning of the National Academy of Sciences. We have 39 academicians. They are busy with little things like writing books, researching agriculture and mineral resources. We need to preserve the Academy of Sciences. There can be no other opinion on this matter. Another question: what should be its status, form and content,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He added that great efforts are now being made in the field of advanced scientific technologies in the world. Countries that prioritize the development of science and technology make significant progress. The leading place is occupied by nanotechnology, biotechnology and information technology. Efforts to create artificial intelligence are gaining momentum.

«Why should our academy lag behind these advanced technologies? I am making stronger demands in this direction. Isn’t the main task of the Academy of Sciences the development of fundamental science and strengthening of its applied functions? In this matter, we are ready to fully financially support the institution. There are problems with training of scientific personnel,» the president noted.

According to Sadyr Japarov, under El Umutu project in 2022 — nine, and in 2023 — 17 young talents received certificates and were sent to foreign countries. They will be included in the personnel reserve of the Academy of Sciences. The head of state emphasized that it is especially necessary to strengthen the study of natural and technical sciences.

«Why don’t scientific institutes work in the fields of physics, mathematics, chemistry and biology? Yes, I understand. They must be provided with modern tools, reagents, instruments and equipment. But we are trying to resolve the issue of financing. What areas can we consider as a priority? Let the academics clearly indicate this. And we will analyze and help,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He added that the National Academy of Sciences needs radical reform.