13:00
USD 89.12
EUR 96.77
RUB 0.96
English

Former Cadastre employee detained for illegal re-registration of land plots

A former employee of Cadastre state institution was detained within the case on illegal re-registration of land plots of Stroitel horticultural society in Sokuluk district. The press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

The chairman of Stroitel horticultural society, in collusion with officials and other persons, made fraudulent decisions retroactively, registering land plots for himself and his close relatives. According to investigators, the participants in the conspiracy illegally received 3.439 million soms.

A criminal case was initiated under Article 336 «Corruption» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The head of Stroitel and a former employee of Cadastre state institution were detained.

The investigation is ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/291232/
views: 125
Print
Related
Foreign Ministry checks information about detention of Kyrgyzstani in Russia
Corruption in Natural Resources Ministry: Arrest of Dinara Kutmanova extended
Elite House founder Timur Faiziev to be in custody until May 4
Arrest of Vice President of Wrestling Federation extended until June
Official wins almost 160 tenders through front company in At-Bashi
Blogger arrested for five days for publicly insulting stranger in Osh
Detention of the Matraimovs: Three brothers taken into custody
Young man from Kara-Balta filming child pornography detained in Russia
Founder of Madina market Tursuntai Salimov released under travel restrictions
Foreigners detained in Bishkek for preparing assassination attempt in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
ADB to allocate $40 million for development of agriculture in Kyrgyzstan ADB to allocate $40 million for development of agriculture in Kyrgyzstan
Assassination attempt: Detained crime group members handed over to Azerbaijan Assassination attempt: Detained crime group members handed over to Azerbaijan
ISIS member posing as citizen of Kyrgyzstan detained in Italy ISIS member posing as citizen of Kyrgyzstan detained in Italy
Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall: FSB shows video of accused interrogation Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall: FSB shows video of accused interrogation
11 April, Thursday
12:54
Kyrgyzstan and Armenia lead in growth of footwear exports to Russia Kyrgyzstan and Armenia lead in growth of footwear expor...
12:26
National futsal team of Kyrgyzstan defeats team from Myanmar
12:19
Russian authorities propose to oblige EAEU migrants to register biometric data
11:52
CPJ calls for dropping of charges against Temirov Live journalists
11:28
Former Cadastre employee detained for illegal re-registration of land plots