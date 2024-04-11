Former Cadastre employee detained for illegal re-registration of land plots

A former employee of Cadastre state institution was detained within the case on illegal re-registration of land plots of Stroitel horticultural society in Sokuluk district. The press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

The chairman of Stroitel horticultural society, in collusion with officials and other persons, made fraudulent decisions retroactively, registering land plots for himself and his close relatives. According to investigators, the participants in the conspiracy illegally received 3.439 million soms.

A criminal case was initiated under Article 336 «Corruption» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The head of Stroitel and a former employee of Cadastre state institution were detained.

The investigation is ongoing.