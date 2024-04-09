12:27
ISIS member posing as citizen of Kyrgyzstan detained in Italy

Italian police arrested at Rome airport an alleged ISIS member from Tajikistan, who had been previously declared wanted, posing as a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine. ANSA reported, citing the press service of the police.

The man, 32, arrived at Rome airport from Eindhoven city (the Netherlands). The detainee was subject to an international arrest warrant for extradition after he joined the ranks of the Islamic State and went to fight in Syria in 2014.

The IS supporter acted under different names with citizenship of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Ukraine.
