SCNS reports detention of ISIS member in Kyrgyzstan

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan M.M.M. was recruited by members of the international terrorist organization Islamic State while in one of the Arab countries with high terrorist activity in April this year, the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to the SCNS, he studied instructions on carrying out a suicide bombing and arrived in Kyrgyzstan in June with that intent.

«M.M.M. is an active user of various social media platforms, where he actively distributed video materials containing the attributes and symbols of ISIS,» the committee noted.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 332 («Production and Dissemination of Extremist Materials») of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan.

The detainee has been placed in a pretrial detention center, and investigative measures are underway.
