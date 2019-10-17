15:03
Heating season. Schools and kindergartens in Bishkek not ready for winter

Repair of heating system is completed not in all educational institutions. It was announced at a meeting of the Standing Commission on Housing and Utilities, Fuel and Energy Complex, Transport, Communications and Investments of the Bishkek City Council.

As the head of the Education Department of the Bishkek City Administration Saule Meirmanova explained, these are facilities that are not included in the list of objects for major repairs in this year.

«We received an order from the Heating and Power Plant on some objects, so we had to submit additional funding applications,» she said.

The head of the Capital Construction Department Azamat Omurzakov assured that all the work would be completed before the start of the heating season.

Deputy Saidakhmat Ismailov suggested to consider the issue of preparation of social facilities for autumn-winter period in August or September.
