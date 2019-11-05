Heating season to begin in Osh city on November 5

Supply of heat to social facilities and residential buildings in Osh city will begin on November 5. The corresponding order was signed by the mayor of the city Taalaibek Sarybashov. The Public Relations Service of the mayor’s office of the southern capital reported.

As noted, social facilities of the city — hospitals, kindergartens and schools, residential buildings — will be first provided with heat.

Managers of the heat supply enterprises were instructed to organize additional work crews for uninterrupted heat supply.

Osh Heating and Power Plant has 4,108 tons of fuel oil in reserve, other 6,000 tons are delivered for storage.

Osh HPP provides heat to 319 multi-storey residential buildings, 88 budget-funded organizations, 12 hospitals and clinics, and 5 industrial facilities.