18:31
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Osh city HPP ready for heating season

Heating and Power Plant of Osh city is fully prepared for the heating season. Mayor’s office of the southern capital reported.

Director of the heating plant Anarbek Attokurov told that all boiler units, main and quarter networks were completely ready for the heating season.

There are 4,108 tons of fuel oil; other 6,000 tons are delivered for storage.

Osh HPP supplies 319 multi-storey residential buildings, 88 budget-funded organizations, 12 hospitals and clinics, and 5 industrial facilities with heating.
link:
views: 54
Print
Related
Heating season. Schools and kindergartens in Bishkek not ready for winter
Heating season to begin in Bishkek in early November
Boiler houses of Osh city ready for heating season
Heating to be turned off on March 19 in Bishkek
Osh city HPP already completed heating season
Heating season ends in Bishkek
Education and culture spheres not ready for heating season
More than half of residential buildings in Bishkek supplied with heating
Central heating turned on in Bishkek
Heating to be turned on in Bishkek tomorrow
Popular
Parliament of Kazakhstan approves agreement with Kyrgyzstan on checkpoints Parliament of Kazakhstan approves agreement with Kyrgyzstan on checkpoints
Architects go on strike in Kara-Suu district Architects go on strike in Kara-Suu district
President Jeenbekov receives Chairwoman of Central Election Commission President Jeenbekov receives Chairwoman of Central Election Commission
Almazbek Atambayev threatens with hunger strike Almazbek Atambayev threatens with hunger strike
18 October, Friday
17:59
Osh city HPP ready for heating season
17:52
Ombudsman visits Almazbek Atambayev in pretrial detention center
17:47
Government supports removal of filling stations from Bishkek center
17:03
Driver hits schoolgirl right on zebra crossing in Bishkek
16:56
Kyrgyz futsal team defeats team of Uzbekistan