Osh city HPP ready for heating season

Heating and Power Plant of Osh city is fully prepared for the heating season. Mayor’s office of the southern capital reported.

Director of the heating plant Anarbek Attokurov told that all boiler units, main and quarter networks were completely ready for the heating season.

There are 4,108 tons of fuel oil; other 6,000 tons are delivered for storage.

Osh HPP supplies 319 multi-storey residential buildings, 88 budget-funded organizations, 12 hospitals and clinics, and 5 industrial facilities with heating.