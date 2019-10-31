16:09
Heating season to start in Bishkek on November 1

Mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov signed an order to start the heating season on November 1, 2019. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

The process will last several days as usual.

Schools, kindergartens, hospitals, maternity hospitals and social welfare institutions will be supplied with heat first of all.

The city administration noted that work on supply of schools and temperature control would not interfere with the educational process, since students would have autumn school break from November 4.

Secondly, residential houses, industrial enterprises and institutions that do not have debts for previously consumed thermal energy and in the presence of an act of readiness of the facility for work in winter conditions will be supplied with heat.
