English

Sadyr Japarov promises to open all resorts for tourists in summer

The President of Kyrgyzstan gave an extensive interview to Rossiyskaya Gazeta during his first official visit to Russia.

Sadyr Japarov said that resorts and guest houses in the country would resume work for the upcoming tourist season and the most comfortable conditions will be created for foreign tourists.

«As everyone knows, the global tourism industry suffered heavy losses in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kyrgyzstan is no exception. Due to restrictive measures between the countries, we could not receive tourists. Despite this, we are optimistic about the future of our tourism industry and will make every effort to develop this sector and improve the conditions for tourists. A special role in the development of all types of tourism is ultimately assigned to the human factor, namely to ordinary residents of the country. The people of Kyrgyzstan have a great gift of hospitality, openness to human communication and tolerance,» he said.

The head of state also added that in the new era associated with COVID-19, Kyrgyzstan has great advantages in organizing recreational tourism. Tourists from Russia also prefer this type of recreation, spending time on Issyk-Kul lake, attending various healing procedures, as well as walking along the Great Silk Road and visiting holy and must-visit places.
