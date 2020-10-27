13:29
Seven resorts in Issyk-Kul region fined 250,000 soms for violations

The State Ecological and Technical Inspectorate fined resorts in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan 250,000 soms. Press service of the state agency reported.

On the basis of an appeal of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use, unscheduled inspections of seven resorts — users of groundwater who violated the special conditions of a special permit (license), located in Bosteri, Kosh-Kol, Tamchi, Kara-Oi and Sary-Oi villages — have been carried out.

During the inspections, violations were detected under Article 20 of the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic on Subsoil.

«Following the results of the inspections, administrative fines were imposed in the total amount of 250,500 soms in accordance with Article 294 «Failure to submit, untimely submission or submission of inaccurate information, report to the authorized body,» the statement says.
