10:52
USD 89.47
EUR 96.43
RUB 0.97
English

Draft law on media: Officials to develop new document

The Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan will develop a new bill «On the Media». The Minister Altynbek Maksutov announced at a meeting with members of the working group.

According to him, the work will be completed within two months, after which the document will be sent to the Presidential Executive Office.

The official noted that he is against making the process of registration of media outlets more difficult and the ministry is ready to work constructively with the working group.

The working group on development of the draft law includes Nurbek Sydykov, a lawyer at the Institute of Media Policy, the founder of Kaktus.media Dina Maslova, an Azattyk employee Kubat Otorbaev, as well as the chief producer of Next TV channel Dmitry Lozhnikov. The group also includes deputy of Parliament Zhanar Akaev and lawyer Akmat Alagushev. It is headed by Deputy Head of the Ministry of Culture Chyngyz Esengul uulu.

At the beginning of March, the President of the country held a closed meeting with the heads of leading media outlets and well-known journalists. Representatives of the media raised, among other things, the issue of the media law. Sadyr Japarov promised to look into it.

On March 13, the presidential spokesperson Askat Alagozov announced that, on instructions from the head of state, the bill on mass media had been withdrawn.

«Following the meeting, having heard information from media representatives, and taking into account the proposals received from them regarding this bill, President Sadyr Japarov instructed to finalize the draft law,» he wrote.
link: https://24.kg/english/290310/
views: 108
Print
Related
CPJ welcomes Kyrgyzstan’s withdrawal of restrictive media bill
New law on media: Document withdrawn on behalf of President Sadyr Japarov
New media law: Committee of Parliament approves concept of document
New law on media: Dastan Bekeshev calls document ‘draconian’
New media law is 95 percent copied from Russian analogues - Zhanar Akaev
Reporters Without Borders calls on Kyrgyzstan’s parliament to reject media law
Parliamentary committee approves amendments to Gulshat Asylbaeva's law
Working group set up to finalize new law on mass media
Journalists, Presidential Administration agree to finalize law on mass media
Draft law on media: Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan to appeal to Venice Commission
Popular
Terrorist attack in Moscow: Another suspect, native of Osh, brought to court Terrorist attack in Moscow: Another suspect, native of Osh, brought to court
Founder of Madina market Tursuntai Salimov released under travel restrictions Founder of Madina market Tursuntai Salimov released under travel restrictions
Terrorist attack in Moscow: Migration Service starts mass check of foreigners Terrorist attack in Moscow: Migration Service starts mass check of foreigners
Sergei Mironov proposes to introduce visa regime with Central Asian countries Sergei Mironov proposes to introduce visa regime with Central Asian countries
30 March, Saturday
10:14
Jalal-Abad Electric Networks Enterprise to build three substations Jalal-Abad Electric Networks Enterprise to build three...
10:07
Kyrgyzstan's GDP per capita reaches $1,900 in 2023
09:59
Draft law on media: Officials to develop new document
09:50
Terrorist attack in Moscow: Name of ninth suspect announced
09:44
Terrorist attack in Moscow: Kyrgyzstani awarded with medal of Muslims of Russia
29 March, Friday
18:08
Kamchybek Tashiev and Saimumin Yatimov discuss Kyrgyz-Tajik state border
17:59
Inspector of Accounts Chamber detained for extortion from school principals
17:50
Two people killed in road accident on bypass road
17:45
High incidence of echinococcosis and alveococcosis registered in Kyrgyzstan