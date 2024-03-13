15:52
New law on media: Document withdrawn on behalf of President Sadyr Japarov

The bill on mass media was withdrawn on behalf of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov. The spokesman for the head of state, Askat Alagozov, announced on Facebook.

He recalled that earlier the president met with the heads of the country’s media. During the conversation, one of the issues discussed was the draft law «On the Mass Media», which is being considered by the Parliament.

«Following the meeting, having heard information from media representatives and taking into account the proposals received from them regarding this bill, President Sadyr Japarov instructed to finalize the said draft law,» Askat Alagozov wrote.

It should be noted that the bill developed by the presidential administration was submitted to the Parliament in early January. This is the fifth version of the document; it was finalized by members of the working group formed by order of the head of state Sadyr Japarov in December 2022. However, the draft law was not finalized, agreed upon or approved by all members of the working group. There was no clause-by-clause discussion.
