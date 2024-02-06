New media law is 95 percent copied from Russian analogues - Zhanar Akaev

Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Zhanar Akaev said that the bill on media was unfinished. He announced this at a meeting of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial, Legal Issues and Regulations of the Parliament.

According to him, the document limits the rights of journalists to receive information from officials.

«They must receive accreditation from all government agencies. Then why should they work? I have analyzed the bill. 95 percent of it was copied from Russian analogues. The document cannot be adopted in this form. Such issues must be resolved through public discussions. Round table discussion were held with the participation of the public and the media, but their opinions were not heard. We need to reach a consensus with the Cabinet of Ministers. If the law is passed, many media outlets will close,» the deputy said and proposed removing the issue from the agenda.

Minister of Culture Altynbek Maksutov said the opinions and proposals expressed on the issue of accreditation were taken into account and included in the finalized draft law. «We took into account all the proposals made, so I ask you to support the document,» he said.

Deputies supported Zhanar Akayev’s proposal and removed the issue from the agenda with a recommendation to hold broad public discussions of the bill.

The bill developed by the presidential administration was submitted to the Parliament in early January. This is the fifth version of the document; it was finalized by members of the working group created by order of the head of state Sadyr Japarov in December 2022. However, the draft law was not finalized, agreed upon or approved by all members of the working group. There was no clause-by-clause discussion.

None of the members of the working group — representatives of independent media — gave final consent to the current version or signed the document.

Previously, four committees of the Parliament did not consider the bill. Deputy Aibek Osmonov said that the document was unfinished. «We need to develop a new one because this one is unfinished,» he said.