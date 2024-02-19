13:15
New law on media: Dastan Bekeshev calls document ‘draconian’

The Committee on Budget, Economic and Fiscal Policy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan will consider the bill on media in the first reading. Deputy Dastan Bekeshev posted it on Telegram channel.

«This is a draconian bill, by which they want to easily and simply suspend the activities and close the media, introduce accreditation and to reject those who are not accredited, which is absolutely unconstitutional. This is what I think, the presidential administration thinks differently,» he said.

The bill developed by the presidential administration was submitted to the Parliament in early January. This is the fifth version of the document; it was finalized by members of the working group created by order of the head of state Sadyr Japarov in December 2022. However, the draft law was not finalized, agreed upon or approved by all members of the working group. There was no clause-by-clause discussion.

None of the members of the working group — representatives of independent media — gave final consent to the current version or signed the document.

Previously, four committees of the Parliament did not consider the bill. Deputy Aibek Osmonov said that the document was unfinished. «We need to develop a new one because this one is unfinished,» he said.
link: https://24.kg/english/287066/
