18:56
USD 89.41
EUR 96.91
RUB 0.97
English

New media law: Committee of Parliament approves concept of document

The Committee on Budget, Economic and Fiscal Policy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved the draft law «On the Media», taking into account a dissenting opinion.

The draft law was presented personally by the Minister of Culture Altynbek Maksutov. According to him, in the second reading the wishes of media experts and journalists will be taken into account; in particular, they are ready to remove from the document the clause regarding media accreditation in all government agencies.

Deputy Kamila Talieva was indignant that the head of the Legal Support Department of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers of the administration of the head of state and the head of the working group on the draft law, Murat Ukushev, did not come to the committee meeting.

Her colleague Elvira Surabaldieva was outraged by the clause on the responsibility of the media for the dissemination of information.

«News was spread recently about the closure of a sex den, where the photos of girls were published without covering their eyes. If this law is passed, journalists will be held accountable, and the officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs who provided the photographs will remain unpunished. As far as I know, in such cases not a single official was properly punished,» the deputy noted.

After long discussions, deputies adopted the concept of the bill, taking into account dissenting opinion. Parliament members intend to submit their proposals in the second reading.

It should be noted that the bill developed by the presidential administration was submitted to the Parliament in early January. This is the fifth version of the document; it was finalized by members of the working group formed by order of the head of state Sadyr Japarov in December 2022. However, the draft law was not finalized, agreed upon or approved by all members of the working group. There was no clause-by-clause discussion.
link: https://24.kg/english/288250/
views: 120
Print
Related
New law on media: Dastan Bekeshev calls document ‘draconian’
New media law is 95 percent copied from Russian analogues - Zhanar Akaev
Reporters Without Borders calls on Kyrgyzstan’s parliament to reject media law
Parliamentary committee approves amendments to Gulshat Asylbaeva's law
Working group set up to finalize new law on mass media
Journalists, Presidential Administration agree to finalize law on mass media
Draft law on media: Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan to appeal to Venice Commission
Business concerned about amendments to law on mass media
CPJ calls Kyrgyzstan to ensure safety of journalists covering corruption
Foreigners can no longer own media in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan sends humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan sends humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and China plan to open Bedel checkpoint and new highway Kyrgyzstan and China plan to open Bedel checkpoint and new highway
Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov to visit China Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov to visit China
President launches construction of car manufacturing plant in Chui region President launches construction of car manufacturing plant in Chui region
4 March, Monday
18:03
New media law: Committee of Parliament approves concept of document New media law: Committee of Parliament approves concept...
17:50
Foreign agents law: Donors are urged to take concrete actions
16:34
Japan to allocate 1.87 billion yen to Kyrgyzstan for irrigation equipment
16:26
Gymnasts from Kyrgyzstan win gold at International Tournament in Estonia
16:16
Three residential areas to have no cold water on March 5