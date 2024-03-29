17:22
100 industrial and 100 social facilities to be opened in Kyrgyzstan in 2024

At least 100 industrial and 100 social facilities will be opened in Kyrgyzstan in 2024. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov said at the ceremony of laying the capsule at the construction site of an eco-technological plant for the production of electricity with the disposal of solid household waste in Bishkek.

The facilities will be built as part of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Kara-Kyrgyz Autonomous Region.

«So, a cement plant, a Kyrgyz-Uzbek plant for the production of passenger cars, a tile production plant, a tobacco production plant and other enterprises will be opened in Chui region,» the head of the Cabinet noted.
