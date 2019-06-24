14:07
Sooronbai Jeenbekov admits complicated situation in industry

«We need to admit that the current situation in industry of Kyrgyzstan remains very difficult,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said today at the first meeting of the Committee on Industry and Entrepreneurship.

According to him, the challenges that the industry is facing are very serious. Development of technology in the world leads to a dynamic formation of the business environment. Technological processes in industrial enterprises are digitized, and the principles of work are changing very rapidly. Instead of cheap labor force, the focus is on qualified professionals, and products are manufactured in accordance with the personal preferences of consumers.

«Industrial companies of international level place their production facilities in countries where specific, favorable conditions are created for innovation and research. These circumstances increase competition not only at the global, but also at the regional level. From the moment of the republic’s entry into the Eurasian Economic Union, particular importance is attached to the business competitiveness issue,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.
