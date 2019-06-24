14:07
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

President of Kyrgyzstan: State cannot help all sectors of economy

«With limited funds, the state cannot simultaneously support all industries. Therefore, we need to clearly define our priorities in the future,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said at the first meeting of the Committee on Industry and Entrepreneurship.

According to him, to counter contemporary challenges, one of the main responsibilities of the state is to dramatically increase the competitiveness of the industrial sector. The main efforts should be aimed at reduction of the cost of production and attracting innovation to manufacturing enterprises.

«In addition, another challenge that we will face is the decline in gold production at Kumtor. Without it, the income of enterprises in the mining industry will not exceed 2 billion soms. Consequently, the task is to fill in almost half of the volume of industry by other industries. To reduce the risk, we need to change the state policy in the industry. As of today, the state of the industry remains dependent on the extraction and export of gold. Therefore, the government should switch to a concept capable of resisting the risk of being directly dependent on gold production,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.
link:
views: 67
Print
Related
Sooronbai Jeenbekov admits complicated situation in industry
President Jeenbekov tells about tasks of new Committee on Industry
President: Entrepreneurs will determine future development of country
Sooronbai Jeenbekov criticizes officials for fake reports
Sooronbai Jeenbekov to visit Kazakhstan, India and Saudi Arabia
Almazbek Atambayev offered to solicit truce several times, Jeenbekov refuses
President Jeenbekov visits farm enterprise in Issyk-Kul region
President: Memory of immense feat of our fathers will be preserved forever
Jeenbekov: There are forces wishing to ruin relations with neighboring countries
President: None of threats will destroy unity of people of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Supporters gather near Almazbek Atambayev’s house in Koi-Tash Supporters gather near Almazbek Atambayev’s house in Koi-Tash
Financial police find no property of the Matraimovs abroad Financial police find no property of the Matraimovs abroad
Kyrgyzstan takes 20th place in world basketball ranking Kyrgyzstan takes 20th place in world basketball ranking
Seizure of heroin in Germany. Investigative check started Seizure of heroin in Germany. Investigative check started