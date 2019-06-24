President of Kyrgyzstan: State cannot help all sectors of economy

«With limited funds, the state cannot simultaneously support all industries. Therefore, we need to clearly define our priorities in the future,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said at the first meeting of the Committee on Industry and Entrepreneurship.

According to him, to counter contemporary challenges, one of the main responsibilities of the state is to dramatically increase the competitiveness of the industrial sector. The main efforts should be aimed at reduction of the cost of production and attracting innovation to manufacturing enterprises.

«In addition, another challenge that we will face is the decline in gold production at Kumtor. Without it, the income of enterprises in the mining industry will not exceed 2 billion soms. Consequently, the task is to fill in almost half of the volume of industry by other industries. To reduce the risk, we need to change the state policy in the industry. As of today, the state of the industry remains dependent on the extraction and export of gold. Therefore, the government should switch to a concept capable of resisting the risk of being directly dependent on gold production,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.