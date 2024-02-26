Every fifth Kyrgyzstani receives services through Ministry of Labor

Every fifth Kyrgyzstani receives services through the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration. The press service of the ministry reported.

As the minister Gulnara Baatyrova noted at the board meeting following the results of the ministry’s activities in 2023, more than 1,490 million people, or about 21 percent of the republic’s population, receive services.

«Including 607,400 people received allowances and compensation. Thanks to active employment and employment measures, the number of needy families receiving ui-bulogo komok allowance decreased by 16.5 percent. The average size of this allowance is 1,359.4 soms. At the same time, 91.3 percent of families receiving this allowance pay for electricity at a reduced rate,» she said.

The number of recipients of a one-time allowance for the birth of a child balaga suyunchu increased by 12.6 percent last year. It is paid to all newborns in the same amount — 4,000 soms. In the case of the birth of three or more children, 50,000 soms are paid for each child.

In total, 14,072 billion soms were allocated from the republican budget for the payment of state allowances.