17:16
USD 89.43
EUR 97.22
RUB 0.97
English

Every fifth Kyrgyzstani receives services through Ministry of Labor

Every fifth Kyrgyzstani receives services through the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration. The press service of the ministry reported.

As the minister Gulnara Baatyrova noted at the board meeting following the results of the ministry’s activities in 2023, more than 1,490 million people, or about 21 percent of the republic’s population, receive services.

«Including 607,400 people received allowances and compensation. Thanks to active employment and employment measures, the number of needy families receiving ui-bulogo komok allowance decreased by 16.5 percent. The average size of this allowance is 1,359.4 soms. At the same time, 91.3 percent of families receiving this allowance pay for electricity at a reduced rate,» she said.

The number of recipients of a one-time allowance for the birth of a child balaga suyunchu increased by 12.6 percent last year. It is paid to all newborns in the same amount — 4,000 soms. In the case of the birth of three or more children, 50,000 soms are paid for each child.

In total, 14,072 billion soms were allocated from the republican budget for the payment of state allowances.
link: https://24.kg/english/287613/
views: 146
Print
Related
Size of allowance to victims of Aksy events increased
37,400 children receive disability allowance in Kyrgyzstan
MP proposes to pay allowances of 5,000 soms to families in highlands
Ex- Health Minister appointed Labor Minister of Kyrgyzstan
9.6 billion soms spent on social assistance to population for six months
Kyrgyzstan to raise allowance for relatives of victims of Tajikistan's invasion
Size of temporary disability allowance doubled in Kyrgyzstan
Labor Ministry proposes to increase amount of unemployment benefits
Kyrgyzstan to increase maternity allowance
Residents of border villages complain about difficulties in getting allowances
Popular
Law on foreign agents adopted in second reading Law on foreign agents adopted in second reading
Members of terrorist organization detained in Jalal-Abad Members of terrorist organization detained in Jalal-Abad
Kyrgyzstan plans to export 18 tons of coarse wool to Mongolia Kyrgyzstan plans to export 18 tons of coarse wool to Mongolia
Chinese company to build power plants in Naryn region Chinese company to build power plants in Naryn region
26 February, Monday
17:05
Sixth-grader found dead at home in Issyk-Kul region Sixth-grader found dead at home in Issyk-Kul region
16:49
Kyrgyzstanis to have 12 days off in March
16:36
Russian Mir payment system sanctioned. What Kyrgyz migrants are to do
16:03
Zamirbek Bazarbekov: Courts in Kyrgyzstan have not achieved independence
15:53
Hajj 2024: SDMK announces cost of trip to Mecca