Body of newborn found at bypass road in Alamedin district

Body of a newborn baby was found at the intersection of the bypass road and Alma-Atinskaya Street in Alamedin district. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

According to the police, the case was registered in the police department of Alamendin district. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated.

«Policemen identified the mother of the dead infant — a 20-year-old resident of Bishkek. She reported that she prematurely gave birth to the baby. It was born dead. Not knowing what to do, she put the body of the newborn in a box and threw it on the field near Ene-Sai newly built quarter,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/285768/
views: 203
