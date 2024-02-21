11:27
HRW deeply concerned about worsening human rights situation in Kyrgyzstan

The international human rights organization Human Rights Watch expressed deep concern about the worsening human rights situation in Kyrgyzstan. The Director of HRW Europe and Central Asia division, Hugh Williamson, posted about it on X.

According to him, the organization welcomes meetings with representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan and the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the United States.

Hugh Williamson noted the organization remains deeply concerned about the worsening human rights situation in Kyrgyzstan, including a draft bill to curb civil society and ongoing detention of 11 journalists without credible charges.

It should be noted that earlier the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the United States posted a message on social media, which reported a meeting of the Human Rights Watch director with the head of the diplomatic mission. However, the Kyrgyz side does not mention that the representative of the international human rights organization expressed concern about the situation in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Deputies will consider the bill «on foreign agents» at a meeting of Parliament on February 22. The day before, at a meeting of the relevant committee, it was adopted in the second reading. The provision on criminal liability was removed from the document.
link: https://24.kg/english/287275/
views: 57
