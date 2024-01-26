13:17
HRW calls on Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to reject foreign agents draft law

The Kyrgyz parliament should reject the highly repressive «foreign representatives» draft law, which would unduly interfere with the activities of nongovernmental organizations receiving funding from abroad. Human Rights Watch said in a statement.

As noted, the draft law would allow local nongovernmental organizations to be labelled «foreign representatives» if they receive foreign funding, categorizing any of their advocacy, monitoring, information provision, and direct-action activities as «political activities» in the interests of their foreign funders.

The bill also introduces criminal liability for vaguely defined activities «harmful to citizens, society, or the state» punishable with up to three years in prison for individuals or up to five years if committed by a group of individuals.

«Kyrgyzstan has always boasted having a vibrant civil society, which contributed to increased respect for the human rights of ordinary citizens and provided key social services,» said Syinat Sultanalieva, Central Asia researcher at Human Rights Watch. «Adoption of the bill would make Kyrgyzstan an outlier in the international community, severely undermining opportunities for co-operation with its partners around the world.»

The draft law, initiated by deputy Nadira Narmatova, which introduces the concept of «foreign representative» (analogue to «foreign agent» in Russian legislation), was adopted in the second reading by the committee of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan on January 23.
link: https://24.kg/english/285147/
views: 70
