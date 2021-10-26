17:44
USD 84.79
EUR 98.78
RUB 1.21
English

Parliament of Kyrgyzstan passes law on trade unions

The Parliament of the Kyrgyz Republic for the 3rd time passed the draft law on trade unions and did not take into account the president’s remarks in full, and ignored the proposals of the trade unions. The Chairman of the Central Committee of the Mining and Metallurgical Trade Union, Eldar Tadzhibaev, told.

According to him, if the document is signed, financial sanctions may be applied against Kyrgyzstan. Eldar Tadzhibaev notes that the draft law still infringes on the workers’ rights to freedom of association and grossly violates the conventions of the International Labor Organization ratified by Kyrgyzstan.

The entry into force of the law may influence the participation of Kyrgyzstan in the GSP + program.

Kyrgyzstan received this status from the European Union in early 2016. It gives Kyrgyz producers the right to export about 6,000 commodity items to Europe at zero tariff rates. One of the conditions for granting this status is the fulfillment of obligations under 27 international conventions on human rights, good governance, labor and environmental standards.

«Several UN Notes Verbales, objections of the International Labor Organization, international trade union associations, and non-governmental organizations were sent to the country’s leadership on this issue. About 70,000 signatures of citizens against the infringement of the rights to freedom of association and with an appeal to reject the anti-popular anti-constitutional draft law were collected and sent to the Executive Office of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic. We call on the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov to use the constitutional right of veto again,» Eldar Tadzhibaev said.
link: https://24.kg/english/211715/
views: 60
Print
Related
Chairman of Kumtor Gold Company Trade Union Committee banned from visiting mine
President of Kyrgyzstan re-vetoes trade unions law
Trade unions ask Sadyr Japarov to veto law on trade unions
President of Kyrgyzstan vetoes bill on trade unions
Employees of trade unions hold another rally
Opposing sides of Trade Unions’ Federation hold rallies at Interior Ministry
Another rally against management of trade unions held in Bishkek
Rally against draft bill on trade unions held near Government House
Federation of Trade Unions: Mirbek Asanakunov's supporters hold rally
Five people beaten at Federation of Trade Unions of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
We will no longer live as directed by the Canadians - President Japarov We will no longer live as directed by the Canadians - President Japarov
President Sadyr Japarov to hold press conference for media President Sadyr Japarov to hold press conference for media
COVID-19: Delivery of Pfizer vaccine expected next week COVID-19: Delivery of Pfizer vaccine expected next week
President of Kyrgyzstan comments on possibility of placing US air base President of Kyrgyzstan comments on possibility of placing US air base
26 October, Tuesday
17:43
Elections 2021: At least 250 women run from parties Elections 2021: At least 250 women run from parties
17:34
Food poisoning at Imperiya Pizzy: Chain cafes fined 21,000 soms
17:24
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan passes law on trade unions
15:48
Adilet Kubanychbekov appointed new head of Customs Service
15:41
Kyrgyzstan approves plan for protection of state interests in courts