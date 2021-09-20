Chairman of Kumtor Gold Company Trade Union Committee banned from visiting mine

Management of Kumtor prohibited the Chairman of the Trade Union Committee of Kumtor Gold Company JSC, Kalysbek Ryspaev, from visiting the mine and other facilities of the company. He told the journalists about it.

According to Kalysbek Ryspaev, in addition to the ban on visiting production facilities, the temporary external manager of Kumtor Gold Company JSC Tengiz Bolturuk decided to seize the trade union’s office and the service car owned by the Trade Union Committee. He said management also refuses to deduct and pay union membership dues.

The decision was made in connection with the vigorous activity of the Trade Union Committee on defending the labor rights of workers. Kalysbek Ryspaev

«The previous management of the company raised the issue of recalculating payments to employees for the downtime in December 2019 — January 2020 as a result of the movement of rock mass at the Kumtor mine, when two workers died. A similar letter demanding recalculation was sent to the temporary external manager. The management refuses to recalculate the payments,» he said.

The union’s head added that the issue of payment for the time spent by workers in sanitary observation points before taking a shift during the pandemic in the amount of average monthly earnings has been also raised. The KGC Trade Union Committee raised issues about the procedure of medical examinations to prevent illegal dismissal of employees, as well as about the conditions for certification of company employees to ensure justice and protect their rights.

«We believe that harassment of trade unions as a result of their direct responsibility to represent the interests of workers is unacceptable. We demand restoration of the violated rights of workers, otherwise the Trade Union Committee will be forced to apply to the relevant state bodies and international organizations. At the same time, we stand for a stable, uninterrupted and safe production activity of the company,» Kalysbek Ryspaev said.