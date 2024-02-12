13:32
USD 89.43
EUR 96.34
RUB 0.98
English

Concert of Iranian musicians to take place in Bishkek

A classical vocal and piano concert of Iranian musicians will take place in Bishkek on February 12. The Cultural Representative Office at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kyrgyzstan reported.

The program includes the best songs and melodies by famous Iranian musicians Ali Davoudi (vocals) and Gulnare Asadi (piano), who give concerts at various festivals in the CIS.

The couple will perform selected works from their repertoire in Persian, Russian and other languages for the local audience.

The concert will begin at 6.30 p.m. in the Malachite Hall of the Kyrgyz National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater named after Abdylas Maldybaev.
link: https://24.kg/english/286486/
views: 183
Print
Related
Russian Drama Theater invites Bishkek residents to Christmas concert
Concert of Maxim Galkin canceled in Kazakhstan
Spanish conductor calls musicians from Kyrgyzstan enthusiasts
Spanish composer to present Malaga suite to Kyrgyzstanis
Kyrgyzstani Timur Begimbetov performs at large Stand Up Festival in Moscow
Russian singer Grigory Leps cancels concert in Cholpon-Ata
Manas Chamber Orchestra invites to charity concert
Court delivers judgment on Vikram Ruzakhunov’s lawsuit against MIA of Kazakhstan
Manas orchestra to perform music from favorite cartoons at concert in Bishkek
Bishkek to host concert dedicated to April 7, 2010 events
Popular
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken writes letter to Sadyr Japarov U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken writes letter to Sadyr Japarov
China intends to increase used car shipments to Central Asia China intends to increase used car shipments to Central Asia
Eight memorandums signed as a result of Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum Eight memorandums signed as a result of Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum
President Sadyr Japarov to pay working visit to UAE President Sadyr Japarov to pay working visit to UAE
12 February, Monday
13:17
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov leaves for UAE President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov leaves for UAE
12:37
Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan pays official visit to Hungary
12:31
Kyrgyzstani faces prison term for bribing traffic police officer in Russia
12:23
Kyrgyzstani Anvar Khodzhiev wins Boxing Tournament in Bulgaria
12:17
Qatar becomes champion of Asian Cup