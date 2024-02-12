Concert of Iranian musicians to take place in Bishkek

A classical vocal and piano concert of Iranian musicians will take place in Bishkek on February 12. The Cultural Representative Office at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kyrgyzstan reported.

The program includes the best songs and melodies by famous Iranian musicians Ali Davoudi (vocals) and Gulnare Asadi (piano), who give concerts at various festivals in the CIS.

The couple will perform selected works from their repertoire in Persian, Russian and other languages for the local audience.

The concert will begin at 6.30 p.m. in the Malachite Hall of the Kyrgyz National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater named after Abdylas Maldybaev.