Bishkek to host Vistula festival of Polish films

The Republican House of Cinema named after Aitmatov will host the festival of Polish films Vistula in Bishkek from February 24 to February 28. Website of the organizers says.

Guests will be able to see new Polish films of the last two years, including the film «Iron Bridge» — the full-length debut of Monika Jordan-Mlodzianowska.

The comedy direction will be presented by the film «Tax on Love» directed by Bartlomey Ignachuk. One of the most interesting debuts of recent years — «Supernova» by Bartosz Kruhlik will also be screened.

The best Polish film of the last year, «The Body of Christ» by Jan Komasa, nominated for Oscar, will be also presented at the Vistula Festival in Kyrgyzstan. Traditionally, the program will include a block of short films by students of theKrzysztof Kieślowski Film School of the University of Silesia.