Bishkek HPP breakdown: Victims continue to receive treatment in Turkey

Treatment of Kyrgyzstanis injured as a result of the accident at the heating and power plant in Bishkek and the crash of a military helicopter continues at the State Research Hospital in Adana, Turkey. The republican media headquarters reported.

It is noted that the Consulate General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Antalya provides comprehensive assistance to the victims and is in constant contact with the attending doctors of the Turkish hospital.

«Currently, patients are undergoing planned operations and are in intensive care unit. Their close relatives remain with them,» the headquarters said.

The Consulate General continues to provide all necessary assistance. The issue is under the control of the relevant government agencies of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The breakdown occurred at the Bishkek heating and power plant (HPP) on February 2. Causes of the explosion are not yet known. Five people were injured, three of them were hospitalized. Schools and kindergartens in the capital switched to online classes. The supply of heat and hot water in Bishkek was resumed in full on February 7.
