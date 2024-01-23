About 140,000 Kyrgyzstanis insured their homes in 2023

At least 137,109 people insured their homes in 2023 in Kyrgyzstan. The State Insurance Organization of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

For comparison, about 118,400 people obtained insurance certificates in 2022.

Last year, 151 insurance events occurred, and a total of 27,244.7 million soms were paid out.

The law «On compulsory insurance of housing against fires and natural disasters» was adopted in 2015, but there is no liability for non-implementation of the document.

The insurance certificate costs 600 soms for a year in rural areas, in urban areas — 1,200 soms. If an insured event occurs, one can receive up to 500,000 and 1 million soms respectively. The final amount is determined after damage assessment.

Payments can be received in case of fire or natural disasters: earthquakes, landslides, mudflows, floods and so on.

Six earthquakes occurred in China near the border with Kyrgyzstan tonight. The strongest of them was the first, its magnitude reached 8 in the epicenter. All the tremors were also felt in Kyrgyzstan.