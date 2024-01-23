14:11
USD 89.31
EUR 97.27
RUB 1.01
English

About 140,000 Kyrgyzstanis insured their homes in 2023

At least 137,109 people insured their homes in 2023 in Kyrgyzstan. The State Insurance Organization of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

For comparison, about 118,400 people obtained insurance certificates in 2022.

Last year, 151 insurance events occurred, and a total of 27,244.7 million soms were paid out.

The law «On compulsory insurance of housing against fires and natural disasters» was adopted in 2015, but there is no liability for non-implementation of the document.

The insurance certificate costs 600 soms for a year in rural areas, in urban areas — 1,200 soms. If an insured event occurs, one can receive up to 500,000 and 1 million soms respectively. The final amount is determined after damage assessment.

Payments can be received in case of fire or natural disasters: earthquakes, landslides, mudflows, floods and so on.

Six earthquakes occurred in China near the border with Kyrgyzstan tonight. The strongest of them was the first, its magnitude reached 8 in the epicenter. All the tremors were also felt in Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/284863/
views: 82
Print
Related
Income of insurance companies grows 1.5 times since beginning of 2023
CMIF concludes agreements on health insurance for foreign students
All foreign students in Kyrgyzstan must buy health insurance certificate
Health insurance becomes mandatory in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov comments on postponement of introduction of CMTPL insurance
Rates of insurance premiums for small and medium-sized businesses reduced
Employers have to pay insurance premiums for foreigners from November
Kyrgyzstan plans to introduce compulsory home insurance
Health insurance system to undergo drastic changes in Kyrgyzstan
Insurance premium rates to be reduced in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
U.S. Department of State concerned by actions taken against media in Kyrgyzstan U.S. Department of State concerned by actions taken against media in Kyrgyzstan
Branches of Turkey’s banks are offered to be opened in Kyrgyzstan Branches of Turkey’s banks are offered to be opened in Kyrgyzstan
More than 500 anthrax foci detected in Kyrgyzstan More than 500 anthrax foci detected in Kyrgyzstan
Child's death in dental department: Health Minister meets with relatives Child's death in dental department: Health Minister meets with relatives
23 January, Tuesday
14:01
Shares of Eurasian Savings Bank transferred to National Investments Agency Shares of Eurasian Savings Bank transferred to National...
13:47
About 140,000 Kyrgyzstanis insured their homes in 2023
12:28
Appreciation of Russian ruble continues in Kyrgyzstan
12:08
Kyrgyzstani wins Jiu-Jitsu Tournament in USA
11:58
Local officials suspected of corruption in Sokuluk