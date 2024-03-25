16:27
State Insurance Organization of Kyrgyzstan expands range of services

State Insurance Organization JSC expands the range of services provided. The Chairman of the Board of the organization Eldiyar Kaldarbekov announced on the air of Birinchi Radio.

According to him, there are 15 private companies working in insurance sector in the country. None of them is engaged in insurance of residential houses.

«They insure only large commercial organizations and retail outlets. We are expanding our opportunities, and now we can insure everything from small real estate to airplanes. The government helps us in this, officials are carrying out explanatory work in villages, remote areas. They explain the importance of home insurance. More than 400 agents conduct door-to-door visits and encourage citizens to insure their property,» the head of the company said.

He also added that since the establishment of the organization, its authorized capital has increased.

«We are the only state organization. In 2016, our authorized capital did not exceed 400 million soms. In 2023, on the initiative of the head of state, it exceeded 1 billion soms. It is gratifying to see that the president raises the importance of home insurance and supports us,» Kaldarbekov said.

Earlier, President Sadyr Japarov got acquainted with the activities of State Insurance Organization JSC. He said that the authorities have taken responsibility for the support and development of the insurance sector, and urged individuals to insure property.

Recall, the cost of home insurance for rural areas will be 600 soms per year, and for the city — 1,200 soms per year.
