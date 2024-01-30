14:13
USD 89.32
EUR 96.77
RUB 0.99
English

Cabinet Chairman promises to almost halve insurance premiums

Reforms in social deductions issue will begin in 2024 — «relief and reduction» is planned. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov announced at the II Bishkek Tax Forum.

According to him, a decision is being prepared to reduce the size of insurance premiums from 27.25 percent to 14 or even 12 percent. This has already been approved by the President of the country Sadyr Japarov. A meeting with representatives of the financial block of the Cabinet of Ministers has already been held. Now the Cabinet of Ministers is inclined to reduce the amount of insurance premiums to 12 percent.

«This will help direct the saved part of the funds to wages increase. The burden of 27.25 percent is too big. That’s why we don’t see the effect of reforms and VAT. We want to come to introduction of «one taxpayer — one tax» principle,» Akylbek Japarov said.
link: https://24.kg/english/285394/
views: 119
Print
Related
About 140,000 Kyrgyzstanis insured their homes in 2023
Income of insurance companies grows 1.5 times since beginning of 2023
CMIF concludes agreements on health insurance for foreign students
All foreign students in Kyrgyzstan must buy health insurance certificate
Health insurance becomes mandatory in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov comments on postponement of introduction of CMTPL insurance
Rates of insurance premiums for small and medium-sized businesses reduced
Employers have to pay insurance premiums for foreigners from November
Kyrgyzstan plans to introduce compulsory home insurance
Health insurance system to undergo drastic changes in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Zamir Rakiev resigns from post of Mufti of Kyrgyzstan Zamir Rakiev resigns from post of Mufti of Kyrgyzstan
General Director of Ala-Archa shopping center detained General Director of Ala-Archa shopping center detained
Relatives of detained journalists gather near Interior Ministry building Relatives of detained journalists gather near Interior Ministry building
Kamchybek Tashiev meets with Saimumin Yatimov to discuss border issue Kamchybek Tashiev meets with Saimumin Yatimov to discuss border issue
30 January, Tuesday
13:50
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 13 percent National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 13 p...
13:21
Cabinet Chairman promises to almost halve insurance premiums
12:25
Presidential spokesman comments on second term of Sadyr Japarov
12:18
Prices in Kyrgyzstan decreasing slowly due to external conditions
11:59
20 fires occur in Kyrgyzstan over past 24 hours