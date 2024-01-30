Cabinet Chairman promises to almost halve insurance premiums

Reforms in social deductions issue will begin in 2024 — «relief and reduction» is planned. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov announced at the II Bishkek Tax Forum.

According to him, a decision is being prepared to reduce the size of insurance premiums from 27.25 percent to 14 or even 12 percent. This has already been approved by the President of the country Sadyr Japarov. A meeting with representatives of the financial block of the Cabinet of Ministers has already been held. Now the Cabinet of Ministers is inclined to reduce the amount of insurance premiums to 12 percent.

«This will help direct the saved part of the funds to wages increase. The burden of 27.25 percent is too big. That’s why we don’t see the effect of reforms and VAT. We want to come to introduction of «one taxpayer — one tax» principle,» Akylbek Japarov said.