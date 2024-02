Channel One Russia reported about the death of the famous Russian fashion designer Valentin Yudashkin.

«Valentin Yudashkin passed away, his wife announced this,» the TV channel reported.

He was 59 years old. It is known that he suffered from cancer.

Yudashkin passed away just a few days after the death of another famous Russian fashion designer, Vyacheslav Zaitsev. He died in the Moscow Oblast on April 30 at the age of 85.