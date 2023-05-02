04:11
USD 89.43
EUR 96.32
RUB 0.97
English

First license for work of casino issued in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan issued a license for work of the first casino in the country. Website of the State Service for Regulation and Supervision over the Financial Market reported.

GRAND CASINO LLC received the documents. It paid 84 million soms for the license.

According to the Ministry of Justice, the head and founder of the company is Adilet Abdymanapov. The firm was registered in Bishkek in November last year.

Consideration of the draft law legalizing gambling activities caused a lot of disputes in society. Opponents of its adoption held protests in the capital and regions.

Disputes also arose in the Parliament. Parliament was only able to pass the law on gambling activity on the fifth attempt. Deputies from the faction of Adakhan Madumarov refused to vote and actually blocked the procedure.

President Sadyr Japarov signed the law on casino on June 30, 2022.     
