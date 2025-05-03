Activities of illegal online casino organized by foreigner suppressed in Bishkek

Activities of illegal online casino organized by foreigners were stopped in Bishkek. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The criminal scheme reportedly operated under the guise of an Internet platform with the name «Poker». The office was located in one of the rented private houses. As a result of investigative and operational activities, officers of the Main Criminal Investigation Department detained a group of foreigners involved in the organization of illegal gambling and collection of bets.

During the search, law enforcement officers seized a server and telecommunications equipment, including system units, satellite antennas, power supplies, Wi-Fi routers, as well as 23 mobile phones, laptops, and tablets.

Investigative actions to assess the scale of material damage caused to citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic are ongoing.