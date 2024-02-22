17:12
Underground casino closed in Bishkek, organizer detained

A criminal group that organized an illegal casino in Bishkek was detected as part of a criminal case initiated into organizing illegal gambling activities. The press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

Opening of casinos without obtaining the appropriate license is prohibited in the republic.

«Illegal games were periodically organized through Telegram, for which premises were rented in various public institutions,» the statement says.

48 people were detained and questioned, including organizers and participants in the illegal gambling activities. The casino organizer was placed in a temporary detention facility.

Appropriate investigative and operational measures are being carried out.
