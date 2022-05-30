19:51
USD 89.09
EUR 98.53
RUB 0.99
English

President Japarov tells about construction of railway

Sadyr Japarov told when the construction of Uzbekistan — Kyrgyzstan — China railway would begin and why the issue has not been resolved for 20 years.

In an interview, the president was asked if it was true that the Russian side opposed construction of the railway and what the real reason was.

«Indeed, we have been trying to build this road for 20 years. But its construction has never started. Before that, no one could explain to Russia that we need this railway like water. Recently, at the CSTO summit, I spoke for half an hour on this topic with Vladimir Vladimirovich (Putin — Note of 24.kg news agency). In the end, he realized that the railway was very necessary, and said that he did not mind. He said: «if you need it, then build it». God willing, if the project is completed this year, we will start next year. The project is being prepared with the participation of three parties. If the road is built, we will become a transit country. Jobs will appear. The economy will boost. Only yesterday we were worried about paying off our external debt. There will be another financial source, in addition to Kumtor,» Sadyr Japarov said.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, construction of China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway will begin in the fall.
link: https://24.kg/english/235254/
views: 2915
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov: Development of all sectors depends on work of railways
Promotion of railway construction projects - important move for Kyrgyzstan
Deputy proposes to build high-speed Bishkek – Batken railway
Freight trains launched along China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan transport corridor
Kyrgyzstan and Russia sign memorandum on construction of railway
Kyrgyzstan to receive $12 million for modernization of railways
Up to $5 billion needed to build China - Kyrgyzstan railway
President gets acquainted with construction of Balykchy - Kara-Keche railway
Agreement on China – Kyrgyzstan - Uzbekistan railway signed in Samarkand
Construction of Balykchy - Kochkor railway 70 percent completed
Popular
New flag hoisted on Ala-Too square in Bishkek New flag hoisted on Ala-Too square in Bishkek
Maternity benefits doubled in Kyrgyzstan Maternity benefits doubled in Kyrgyzstan
No bribery. Tashiev addresses law enforcers and military No bribery. Tashiev addresses law enforcers and military
No Kyrgyzstanis among victims of earthquakes in Japan No Kyrgyzstanis among victims of earthquakes in Japan
5 January, Friday
15:14
State Penitentiary Service: Arstan Alai committed suicide State Penitentiary Service: Arstan Alai committed suici...
15:05
Former customs officer Nurmamat Kanaev released on his own recognizance
14:48
Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 5 years for participation in hostilities in Ukraine
14:33
Ex-deputy Zhanybek Bakchiev's term of detention extended
12:59
Arstan Alai found dead in prison colony No. 31