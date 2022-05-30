President Japarov tells about construction of railway

Sadyr Japarov told when the construction of Uzbekistan — Kyrgyzstan — China railway would begin and why the issue has not been resolved for 20 years.

In an interview, the president was asked if it was true that the Russian side opposed construction of the railway and what the real reason was.

«Indeed, we have been trying to build this road for 20 years. But its construction has never started. Before that, no one could explain to Russia that we need this railway like water. Recently, at the CSTO summit, I spoke for half an hour on this topic with Vladimir Vladimirovich (Putin — Note of 24.kg news agency). In the end, he realized that the railway was very necessary, and said that he did not mind. He said: «if you need it, then build it». God willing, if the project is completed this year, we will start next year. The project is being prepared with the participation of three parties. If the road is built, we will become a transit country. Jobs will appear. The economy will boost. Only yesterday we were worried about paying off our external debt. There will be another financial source, in addition to Kumtor,» Sadyr Japarov said.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, construction of China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway will begin in the fall.