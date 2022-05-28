20:57
USD 84.95
EUR 89.58
RUB 1.36
English

Security Councils of 8 countries discuss situation in Afghanistan

Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan Marat Imankulov took part in the 4th Regional Dialogue of National Security Advisors and Secretaries of Security Councils on Afghanistan in Dushanbe.

The event was attended by security officials from India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Russia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

The parties exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan and the challenges and threats emanating from Afghan territory.

The participants agreed that the future of Afghanistan should be built by the Afghans themselves in the interests of the entire population of this country. They stressed the need to involve Afghanistan in international processes, to intensify multilateral cooperation in the fight against terrorism, drug trafficking, arms trafficking and other dangerous crimes. It is important to continue providing assistance to Afghanistan in overcoming the humanitarian and economic crisis.

Marat Imankulov noted that Kyrgyzstan hopes for positive dynamics in security issues in Afghanistan, including thanks to the efforts of the current leadership of this country. However, states interested in stability in the Afghan direction need to work through each threat, using the capabilities of such international mechanisms as the UN, the CSTO and the SCO, to build a multi-level system of timely and effective response to attempts of negative influence from outside.
link: https://24.kg/english/235102/
views: 2397
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan proposes to impose ban on deployment of heavy weaponry near borders
Flow of drugs from Afghanistan increased
Akylbek Japarov meets with Deputy Head of Security Council of Russia
Imankulov discusses border situation with Deputy Head of Security Council of RF
Security Council: We did not expect Tajikistan to attack with such aggression
Security Council meeting: What instructions Sadyr Japarov gives
Secretary of Security Council of Russia holds talks with Marat Imankulov
Refugees from Afghanistan hold another rally in Bishkek
U.S. kills al-Qaeda leader in Afghanistan
Taalatbek Masadykov urges world to cooperate with Taliban in Afghanistan
Popular
EAEU summit: Vladimir Putin arrives in Bishkek EAEU summit: Vladimir Putin arrives in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan calls on EAEU to increase cooperation with Asia Kyrgyzstan calls on EAEU to increase cooperation with Asia
Mass arrests: Azimbek Beknazarov remanded in custody until February 2023 Mass arrests: Azimbek Beknazarov remanded in custody until February 2023
Bomb threats reported in six schools in Bishkek Bomb threats reported in six schools in Bishkek
13 December, Tuesday
18:32
Mass arrests: Gulnara Dzhurabaeva remanded in custody Mass arrests: Gulnara Dzhurabaeva remanded in custody
18:25
Taxi drivers working without license to be fined in Kyrgyzstan
15:44
Azattyk Media blocking: Public figures appeal to President
15:27
15-year-old schoolboy commits suicide in Nookat district
15:11
Mass arrests: Zhenish Moldokmatov remanded in custody