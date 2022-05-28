Security Councils of 8 countries discuss situation in Afghanistan

Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan Marat Imankulov took part in the 4th Regional Dialogue of National Security Advisors and Secretaries of Security Councils on Afghanistan in Dushanbe.

The event was attended by security officials from India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Russia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

The parties exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan and the challenges and threats emanating from Afghan territory.

The participants agreed that the future of Afghanistan should be built by the Afghans themselves in the interests of the entire population of this country. They stressed the need to involve Afghanistan in international processes, to intensify multilateral cooperation in the fight against terrorism, drug trafficking, arms trafficking and other dangerous crimes. It is important to continue providing assistance to Afghanistan in overcoming the humanitarian and economic crisis.

Marat Imankulov noted that Kyrgyzstan hopes for positive dynamics in security issues in Afghanistan, including thanks to the efforts of the current leadership of this country. However, states interested in stability in the Afghan direction need to work through each threat, using the capabilities of such international mechanisms as the UN, the CSTO and the SCO, to build a multi-level system of timely and effective response to attempts of negative influence from outside.