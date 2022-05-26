Cabinet of Ministers declares full readiness for Eurasian Economic Forum

First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Arzybek Kozhoshev and the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich discussed organizational issues of the forthcoming Eurasian Economic Forum to be held in Bishkek.

According to the representative of the Cabinet, more than 2,500 people registered for the 1st Eurasian Economic Forum, which, according to him, «can be called one of the most large-scale events of 2022.»

«We are ready to welcome distinguished guests. The forum will include 35 events, including 21 thematic sessions. There will be an exhibition of the best agricultural products of the EAEU, and 10 final documents will be signed following the results of the forum,» Arzybek Kozhoshev said.

Mikhail Myasnikovich expressed confidence that the forum would be organized at the highest level, adding that it is an excellent opportunity for business circles to find new solutions to a wide range of issues.

They also discussed topical issues of interaction within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union, including cooperation in strategic directions.