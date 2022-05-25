23:04
Blogger Gulzat Mamytbek found guilty of fraud and released

Suspect of fraud Gulzat Alymkulova (Gulzat Mamytbek) was found guilty. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to it, the blogger was sentenced to five years in prison on May 24. However, probation supervision was applied to her for three years and the convict was released from the courtroom. She will serve a suspended sentence.

Gulzat Mamytbek was suspected of seven facts of fraud. According to investigators, she promised the victims super profits in a short time, but, having received the money, she disappeared. In 2020, the blogger was put on the wanted list. She was detained upon arrival in Kyrgyzstan on October 25, 2021.
link: https://24.kg/english/234710/
views: 1505
