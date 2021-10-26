12:31
Blogger Gulzat Mamytbek detained in Bishkek

Blogger Gulzat Alymkulova, known as Gulzat Mamytbek, was detained in Bishkek. The Internal Affairs Department of the capital informed 24.kg news agency.

Earlier, seven citizens turned to the Internal Affairs Department of Pervomaisky district. They asked to take action against a citizen Gulzat Alymkulova. The latter promised them huge profits in a short time, but, having received the money, disappeared.

«The total amount of damage is over $110,000. The facts were registered under the article «Fraud» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Gulzat Alymkulova left the territory of Kyrgyzstan in early February 2020. On June 8, 2020, she was notified in absentia of suspicion of fraud. On July 13 of the same year, the court chose a preventive measure against the suspect in the form of detention in pre-trial detention center 1 in Bishkek. The pre-trial proceedings were suspended due to the search for the suspect. The day before, Gulzat Alymkulova was detained upon arrival in Kyrgyzstan. She was placed in a temporary detention facility,» the Internal Affairs Department said.
