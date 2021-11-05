10:37
1,440 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 222 - in serious condition

At least 1,440 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

At least 798 patients of them are treated at home, in hospitals —642, including 38 people are in an extremely serious condition, 184— in a serious condition. The condition of the main part of the patients — 419 people (65.2 percent) — is assessed as moderate, one patient in satisfactory condition is registered.

At least 72 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Some 28 people have recovered in Bishkek, in Chui region — 27, in Osh region — 3, in Issyk-Kul region — 11, in Jalal-Abad region — 1, in Batken region — 2.

In total, 176,025 people have recovered in the republic since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
